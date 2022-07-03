Ukraine confirms withdrawal of its forces from Lysychansk

KYIV, July 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have been forced to withdraw from the eastern city of Lysychansk, Kyiv's last stronghold in the Luhansk region, Ukraine's military command said on Sunday.

"The continuation of the defence of the city would lead to fatal consequences. In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw," it said in a statement on social media.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Max Hunder; Editing by Kevin Liffey

