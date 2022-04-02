Ukraine continue to advance against Russian forces near Kyiv, UK says

Ukrainian servicemen stand by a destroyed bridge as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

April 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kyiv, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

Russian forces are also reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin.

"In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting," the ministry added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.