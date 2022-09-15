Ukraine continues to consolidate its control in Kharkiv area, UK says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukrainian servicemen walk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR)

High-value equipment abandoned by retreating Russian forces included capabilities essential to enable Russia's artillery-centric style of warfare, the tweet added.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

