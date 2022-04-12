Ukraine continues talks on security guarantees online -negotiator

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

April 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine is continuing to hold talks online to try to win future external security guarantees for the country, senior ruling party lawmaker David Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

Arakhamia is a member of Ukraine's negotiating team holding talks with Russia.

