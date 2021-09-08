Skip to main content

Ukraine could tighten lockdown restrictions as COVID-19 picture worsens

1 minute read

Medical personnel stand next to ambulances with COVID-19 patients as they wait in the queue at a hospital for people infected with coronavirus disease in Kyiv, Ukraine March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian government commission will meet soon to decide whether to tighten coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a televised government meeting on Wednesday.

Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer but could impose a nationwide "yellow" code, which restricts mass events, and limits the occupancy rates of gyms, cinemas and other culture venues.

"The epidemiological situation in Ukraine is predicted to deteriorate ... we see a tendency towards an increase in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, but the situation is not critical," said Health Minister Viktor Lyashko.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans

