Europe
Ukraine court says decree dismissing head of Constitutional Court is illegal - Interfax
KYIV, July 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Supreme Court has overturned President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decree dismissing the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, Interfax-Ukraine said on Wednesday citing a source in the Supreme Court.
Zelenskiy in March dismissed Tupytskyi, who has opposed some anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions a threat to national security.
