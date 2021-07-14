Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Ukraine court says decree dismissing head of Constitutional Court is illegal - Interfax

1 minute read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gives statements ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 12, 2021. Stefanie Loos/ Pool via REUTERS

KYIV, July 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Supreme Court has overturned President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's decree dismissing the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, Interfax-Ukraine said on Wednesday citing a source in the Supreme Court.

Zelenskiy in March dismissed Tupytskyi, who has opposed some anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions a threat to national security.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · July 13, 2021 · 9:10 PM UTC'We have rights': the French health workers furious about COVID vaccine order

Nursing home worker Sandra Barona is so vehemently against receiving a COVID-19 shot that she said she may quit her job after French President Emmanuel Macron ordered all health workers to get vaccinated.

EuropeBritain's MI5 spy chief says: Beware of Russian and Chinese agents
EuropeU.S., UK trade chiefs meet, agree to strengthen bilateral ties
EuropeEXCLUSIVE European efforts to assess Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine stymied by data gaps
EuropePope Francis returns to Vatican for rest after intestinal surgery