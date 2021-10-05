Ukraine daily COVID-19 deaths top 300 for first time since May

People wear protective face masks sit in a bus amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The number of daily coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine topped 300 for the first time since mid-May, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The ministry reported 317 deaths over the past 24 hours and 9,846 new infections.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been growing for several weeks and the government has tightened lockdown restrictions.

Last week, the daily tally of infections jumped to almost 12,000, the highest number since April. read more

Ukraine, with a population of 41 million, has recorded around 2.47 million COVID-19 cases and 57,205 deaths. Only 5.82 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to health ministry figures.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.