Ukraine defence minister says main troop reserves yet to be used - FT

NATO Defence Ministers' meet in Brussels
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov gestures during a press conference, on the day of a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) - The liberation of a group of villages under Russian occupation in recent weeks were "not the main event" in Kyiv's planned attack, Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine defence minister, told the Financial Times.

"When it happens, you will all see it... Everyone will see everything," he told FT in an interview published on Wednesday, brushing aside media coverage of slow progress against well-fortified Russian positions.

Ukraine's main troop reserves, including most brigades recently trained in the West and equipped with modern NATO tanks and armoured vehicles, have yet to be used in the operation, Reznikov said.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next