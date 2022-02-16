Ukraine defence minister sees stable security situation

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attends tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units and simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the latest threat assessments did not contain "anything unexpected" and were consistent with earlier views.

In a televised statement he said Ukrainian armed forces were keeping up a nationwide military drill, one of which would be attended by the military attaché of Belarus.

Ukraine's neighbour has assured Kyiv there is no military threat from its territory.

Reznikov said he would participate in a "virtual meeting" of all NATO defense ministers set for Thursday.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

