Ukraine demands U.N., Red Cross react immediately react to killing of POWs

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 28, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

July 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's security agencies on Friday demanded the United Nations and Red Cross immediately react to killing of prisoners of war in a Russian-held jail, noting the two bodies had given guarantees the detainees would be well treated.

In a joint statement issued after a meeting called by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the agencies said the U.N. and Red Cross should send investigative teams to probe the deaths.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft

