Ukraine denies Russia's Wagner has captured Bakhmut















KYIV, May 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military denied on Saturday that Russia's Wagner private military unit had taken full control of the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut and said its troops were continuing to fight there.

"This is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut," military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Reuters after the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said his forces had taken full control of the city.

