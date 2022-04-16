1 minute read
Ukraine deputy PM: 9 evacuation corridors, including Mariupol, agreed for Saturday
KYIV, April 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Saturday to evacuate civilians, including from the besieged city of Mariupol by private cars.
Vereshchuk said in a statement that five of the nine evacuation corridors were from Ukraine's Luhansk region in the east of the country, which local officials have said is under heavy shelling.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet
