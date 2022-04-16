Ukraine deputy PM: 9 evacuation corridors, including Mariupol, agreed for Saturday

A local resident crosses a street damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, April 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Saturday to evacuate civilians, including from the besieged city of Mariupol by private cars.

Vereshchuk said in a statement that five of the nine evacuation corridors were from Ukraine's Luhansk region in the east of the country, which local officials have said is under heavy shelling.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet

