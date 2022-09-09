Ukraine detains 'collaborator' village head as counter-offensive unfolds- president's office

KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A senior aide from Ukraine's presidential office posted a photo on Friday showing what he said was the detained "collaborator" head of a village in Kharkiv region, as Ukraine claims huge gains in the eastern province this week.

The deputy head of the president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, posted a photo on Telegram of a Ukrainian soldier posing with a bound and blindfolded man in civilian clothes on Friday.

The man's face could not be seen clearly, but Tymoshenko wrote that he was the "head of the traitorous village administration of Ivanivka," a village in Kharkiv region previously under Russian occupation.

The village appears to be one of more than 20 settlements which Ukraine's military says it has recaptured during a September counter-offensive against Russia, as Kyiv seeks to take back territories lost since the Feb. 24 invasion. read more

Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Philippa Fletcher

