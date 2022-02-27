Ukraine discussed weapons, aid, 'new painful sanctions' on Russia with G7 countries - tweet

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LVIV, Ukraine, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said he had discussed new sanctions on Russia with the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations.

"Partners stand ready to provide Ukraine with more practical means to defend ourselves," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Defensive weapons, military equipment, and financial support for Ukraine are underway. We also discussed new painful sanctions to stop Putin’s war."

He was not specific on what the sanctions could be, but Ukraine has called on its allies to impose more tough measures on Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last week.

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

