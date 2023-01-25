Ukraine dismisses five top regional prosecutors in shakeup

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks via video link during a meeting of ministers of defence at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss how to help Ukraine defend itself, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 20, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Five top regional prosecutors were dismissed from their jobs on Wednesday, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy launched Ukraine's largest political shakeup of the war.

The officials, who were the most senior prosecutors in their respective regions, were dismissed "voluntarily" by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, his office said in a brief statement.

"Andriy Kostin signed orders on voluntary dismissal from administrative positions of the heads of the Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regional prosecutors' offices," it said on its website.

Over a dozen senior officials, including one of the prosecutor general's deputies, were removed from their posts on Tuesday in what analysts said was a reaction to recent corruption and abuse of office scandals.

Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Tom Balmforth

