Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Ukraine establishing foreign legion for volunteers from abroad - President

1 minute read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks alongside other Ukrainian officials in the governmental district of Kyiv, confirming that he is still in the capital, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine is establishing a foreign "international" legion for volunteers from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"This will be the key evidence of your support for our country," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters