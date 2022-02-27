1 minute read
Ukraine establishing foreign legion for volunteers from abroad - President
KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine is establishing a foreign "international" legion for volunteers from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
"This will be the key evidence of your support for our country," Zelenskiy said in a statement.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by William Mallard
