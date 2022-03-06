1 minute read
Ukraine exodus is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WW2 - UNHCR chief
LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
