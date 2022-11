Ukraine expects $4.8 bln in external financing in November- finance minister

KYIV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive about $4.8 billion in external financing in November and another $3 billion in December, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told a briefing on Monday.

Kyiv has relied heavily on foreign economic and military aid since Russia's Feb. 24 full-scale invasion.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.