Ukraine expects more vaccines, plans new rules for unvaccinated travellers

Deputy health minister Viktor Lyashko speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2021. Ukraine's parliament on Thursday appointed Lyashko as the new health minister. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, July 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to have secured more than 47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a televised government meeting on Wednesday.

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko announced new rules whereby foreign travellers arriving in Ukraine must undergo an additional COVID-19 test within 72 hours unles they have been doubly vaccinated. Ukrainian citizens must also do a test if they have not had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

