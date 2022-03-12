Ukraine expects new wave of Russian attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donbass regions

A tank with the letters "Z" painted on it is seen in front of a residential building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LVIV, Ukraine, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a new wave of attacks on the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donbass regions after a slowdown in Russia's offensive, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, said on Saturday.

Arestovych also said Ukraine did not expect Belarus to join the Russian invasion force.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Mark Potter

