Ukraine expects new wave of Russian attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donbass regions
LVIV, Ukraine, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a new wave of attacks on the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donbass regions after a slowdown in Russia's offensive, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, said on Saturday.
Arestovych also said Ukraine did not expect Belarus to join the Russian invasion force.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Matthias Williams
