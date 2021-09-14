Ukraine expects next IMF tranche of $750 mln in December, PM says

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive the next tranche of assistance worth $750 million from the International Monetary Fund in December, and 600 million euros from the European Union in November, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a news conference on Tuesday.

Shmygal said Ukraine had fulfilled all the IMF's conditions under the current assistance programme, adding that an IMF mission is expected in Ukraine from Saturday for talks. Ukraine signed a $5 billion IMF programme last year but the loans were effectively frozen over concerns about reforms.

"This mission will actually be the final one in preparation for the issuance of the next tranche - we have fulfilled all the conditions, all the benchmarks that were spelled out in the memorandum with the IMF," Shmygal said.

"Therefore, we expect a positive completion of this mission and expect that approximately in December, late November - early December - this is the date when the IMF tranche is possible," he added.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine tumbled into recession due to the pandemic last year. Under the IMF programme, Ukraine received $2.1 billion last year but failed to secure more assistance, and repeatedly revised its own estimates of when another tranche would be disbursed.

Shmygal also said the government had a normal working relationship with the central bank and that the central bank's decisions were "well-grounded".

The central bank last week raised interest rates for the fourth time this year to tackle double digit inflation. The previous central bank governor had resigned last year complaining of political meddling.

Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by William Maclean

