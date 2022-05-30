Ukraine fed up with separate models for its EU integration -formin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gestures during a discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine was fed up with "special solutions" and separate models for its integration into the European Union, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"We need a clear legal affirmation that Ukraine is a part of the European integration project, and such an affirmation would be the granting of candidate status," he said speaking after a meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Kyiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.