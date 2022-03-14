1 minute read
Ukraine finance minister says hryvnia currency will remain stable
LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Monday he believed the hryvnia currency rate would remain stable.
"Exchange rate stability will be maintained," he said on national television.
Reporting by Natlia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
