Ukraine foreign minister cuts short Africa tour after Russian attacks on Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he was cutting short a trip to Africa following Russian missiles strikes across his country.

"I am in constant contact with partners since early morning today to coordinate a resolute response to Russians attacks. I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately," he wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Kyiv newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage

