Ukraine foreign minister cuts short Africa tour after Russian attacks on Ukraine















KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he was cutting short a trip to Africa following Russian missiles strikes across his country.

"I am in constant contact with partners since early morning today to coordinate a resolute response to Russians attacks. I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately," he wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Kyiv newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage











