Ukraine foreign minister at G20 accuses Russia of playing "hunger games"

Smoke rises after shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Friday accused Russia of playing "hunger games" and said it has "no place at any international fora", during a virtual address to a G20 meeting of his counterparts in Bali.

Dmytro Kuleba said the international community had no right to allow Russia to blackmail the world with high energy prices, hunger and security threats, according to a statement from his office.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty

