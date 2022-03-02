Ukraine foreign minister says discussed new Russia sanctions with UK's Truss

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivers her statement during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 1, 2022. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday he had discussed new sanctions on Russia on a call with his British counterpart Liz Truss.

They discussed "coordinated new sanctions on Russia for its barbaric aggression against Ukraine, as well as steps to close any loopholes and leave Russia no chance to bypass current and future sanctions," he said on Twitter.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.