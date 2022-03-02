1 minute read
Ukraine foreign minister says discussed new Russia sanctions with UK's Truss
LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday he had discussed new sanctions on Russia on a call with his British counterpart Liz Truss.
They discussed "coordinated new sanctions on Russia for its barbaric aggression against Ukraine, as well as steps to close any loopholes and leave Russia no chance to bypass current and future sanctions," he said on Twitter.
