Ukraine foreign minister says he will discuss need for weapons with NATO, G7 counterparts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not pictured) at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo

April 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday said he planned to appeal to his counterparts from G7 and NATO nations to fulfill Ukraine's request for sufficient weapons to counter Russian forces.

Speaking in a video address, Kuleba said he was meeting the other foreign ministers on Thursday. "The main topic of my discussion in Brussels will be the supply of all necessary weapons to Ukraine," he said.

