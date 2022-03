Ukraine foreign minister says South Korea will take active part in Russia sanctions

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba said on Wednesday he had spoken with his South Korean counterpart about South Korea's plan to participate in sanction against Russia.

"The Republic of Korea strongly condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine and plans to take active part in sanctions pressure on Russia," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

