Ukraine gets over $12 billion in weapons, financial aid since start of Russian invasion- Ukraine's PM

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal listens to the Ukrainian national anthem as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes him with an enhanced honor cordon before a meeting between the two at the Pentagon following U.S. President Biden's announcement on an additional $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

May 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine has received over $12 billion in weapons and financial aid since start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

Speaking at a high-level donors' conference in Warsaw alongside the leaders of Poland, Sweden, and the head of the European Commission, Shmyhal thanked them for their unwavering support of Ukraine throughout the war.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Toby Chopra

