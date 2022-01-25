Factbox: Ukraine gets weapons from the West but says it needs more

A self-propelled howitzer fires during artillery drills held by the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a shooting range in an unknown location in eastern Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 17, 2021. Press Service of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Western countries have stepped up arms deliveries to Ukraine but it says it needs more in order to resist Russia's bigger and better-equipped army.

Here is a summary of the military equipment Kyiv has bought or been given or promised, and the requests still outstanding.

The UNITED STATES has provided over $2.5 billion in military aid since 2014, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, coastal patrol boats, Humvees, sniper rifles, reconnaissance drones, radar systems, night vision and radio equipment. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators last week promised further supplies that could include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, small arms and boats.

BRITAIN last week supplied a reported 2,000 short-range anti-tank missiles and sent British specialists to deliver training. It has also provided Saxon armoured vehicles.

BALTIC STATES Estonia is sending Javelin anti-armour missiles and Latvia and Lithuania are providing Stinger missiles.

TURKEY has sold Ukraine several batches of Bayraktar TB2 drones that it deployed against Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region, infuriating Moscow.

The CZECH REPUBLIC said last week it plans to donate a shipment of 152mm artillery ammunition.

GERMANY is ruling out arms deliveries to Ukraine but is co-financing a $6 million field hospital and providing the necessary training.

UKRAINE'S WISHLIST of items it wants to buy or obtain includes:

- Helicopters, communications systems and light armoured vehicles from the United States

- NASAMS surface-to-air missile system from Norway

- Self-propelled DANA artillery system from Czech Republic, and shells for Soviet-made artillery with calibers of 120 mm and above

- Medium and short range air defence systems

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Mark Trevelyan, William Maclean

