Factbox: Ukraine gets weapons from the West but says it needs more
KYIV, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Western countries have stepped up arms deliveries to Ukraine but it says it needs more in order to resist Russia's bigger and better-equipped army.
Here is a summary of the military equipment Kyiv has bought or been given or promised, and the requests still outstanding.
The UNITED STATES has provided over $2.5 billion in military aid since 2014, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, coastal patrol boats, Humvees, sniper rifles, reconnaissance drones, radar systems, night vision and radio equipment. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators last week promised further supplies that could include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, small arms and boats.
BRITAIN last week supplied a reported 2,000 short-range anti-tank missiles and sent British specialists to deliver training. It has also provided Saxon armoured vehicles.
BALTIC STATES Estonia is sending Javelin anti-armour missiles and Latvia and Lithuania are providing Stinger missiles.
TURKEY has sold Ukraine several batches of Bayraktar TB2 drones that it deployed against Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region, infuriating Moscow.
The CZECH REPUBLIC said last week it plans to donate a shipment of 152mm artillery ammunition.
GERMANY is ruling out arms deliveries to Ukraine but is co-financing a $6 million field hospital and providing the necessary training.
UKRAINE'S WISHLIST of items it wants to buy or obtain includes:
- Helicopters, communications systems and light armoured vehicles from the United States
- NASAMS surface-to-air missile system from Norway
- Self-propelled DANA artillery system from Czech Republic, and shells for Soviet-made artillery with calibers of 120 mm and above
- Medium and short range air defence systems
