Ukraine has asked Pope to talk to Putin about humanitarian corridors -Ukraine deputy PM
LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has asked the Pope to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about allowing humanitarian corridors to assist civilians affected by the war, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.
"I hope the conversation will take place," she said on live Ukrainian TV.
