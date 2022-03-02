Ukraine has asked Pope to talk to Putin about humanitarian corridors -Ukraine deputy PM

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace at Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, February 27, 2022. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has asked the Pope to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about allowing humanitarian corridors to assist civilians affected by the war, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.

"I hope the conversation will take place," she said on live Ukrainian TV.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice

