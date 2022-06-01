Ukraine has assured U.S. it will not use weapons systems against targets in Russia - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference following a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Ukraine had given assurances that it will not use long-range weapons systems provided by Washington against targets on Russian territory.

Blinken was asked what could be done to minimize the risks of escalation as the United States provides long-range weapons systems to Ukraine, after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.