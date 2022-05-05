Ukraine has 'crucial' need of multiple launch rocket systems, chief commander says

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 24, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, May 5 (Reuters) - The chief commander of Ukraine's armed forces said on Thursday his country needed multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to defend against Russian cruise missiles.

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said after briefing U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the military situation in Ukraine that Russia had resumed cruise missile strikes.

"Therefore, the issue of providing Ukraine with multiple launch missile systems such as M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and M270 MLRS is crucial," he said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.