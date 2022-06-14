Ukraine has enough ammunition but needs long-range weapons, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has enough ammunition and weapons, but needs more long-range weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Danish journalists on Tuesday.

"We have enough weapons. What we don't have enough of are the weapons that really hits the range that we need to reduce the advantage of the Russian Federation's equipment," Zelenskiy said at an online press briefing organized by Danish publishing house Berlingske Media.

