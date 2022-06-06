Ukraine has enough forces to beat back Russian attacks on Sievierodonetsk, mayor says

Members of a foreign volunteers unit which fights in the Ukrainian army drive on a military vehicle, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region Ukraine June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has concentrated enough forces to repel Russian attacks in the frontline eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but neither side is preparing to withdraw and street fighting rages, mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television.

"(We) have focused enough forces and resources there to beat back attacks on the city," Stryuk said.

In separate comments, Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing that Russia was not sparing troops or equipment in its push to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest remaining Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk region.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Max Hunder; editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.