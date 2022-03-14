Ukraine has evacuated 548,000 people since start of war- Deputy Interior Minister

A local woman cries as she is evacuated, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Brovary outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has evacuated 548,000 civilians since Russia invaded it on Feb. 24, the country’s Deputy Interior Minister Yevheniy Yenin said in a televised interview on Monday.

"Only in the last 24 hours, our emergency rescue crews have attended over 600 calls, including over 250 at sites of Russian shelling," he said, adding that 50 people had been pulled out from under the rubble of destroyed buildings in this time period.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.