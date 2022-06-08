Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases to court - prosecutor

A local resident carries bottles with water in front of an apartment building destroyed in a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Ukraine June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has filed eight more war crimes cases to court in addition to three sentences already handed down to Russian soldiers, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has opened more than 16,000 investigations into possible war crimes during Russia's invasion which began on Feb. 24, she said on television.

Moscow denies allegations its troops have committed war crimes in what it describes as a "special operation" to demilitarize Ukraine.

"Every day we see an increase (in investigations)," Venediktova said.

"We are talking about people who didn't just come as military combatants... but also came to rape, kill civilians, loot, humiliate and so on," she said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.