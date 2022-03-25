Skip to main content
Ukraine has re-occupied towns 35km east of Kyiv, UK says

1/2

Locals clean up debris from the cultural centre destroyed in shelling earlier this month, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Byshiv outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine has re-occupied towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv, helped by Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

