Ukraine has re-occupied towns 35km east of Kyiv, UK says
LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine has re-occupied towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv, helped by Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.
Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James
