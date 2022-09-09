Ukraine has retaken settlements in Kharkiv region - Russian-installed official

A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be a Russian military convoy heading towards the frontline in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, at an unidentified location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from a handout video released September 9, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region has been "very sharp and rapid" and Ukrainian forces have recaptured a number of settlements, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region said in a live online broadcast.

"The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several settlements have already come under the control of Ukrainian armed formations," Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Russian-backed administration in Kharkiv region, said on state television host Vladimir Solovyov's daily livestream.

