Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Ukraine to hold land military drills with US, Poland, Lithuania

2 minute read

U.S. marines take part in a military exercises near Kherson, as Ukraine and the United States stage land military exercises involving more than 30 countries as part of multinational Sea Breeze 2021 drills, in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine, the United States, Poland and Lithuania will hold a large military exercise in the western part of Ukraine later in July, the Ukrainian military said on Monday, the second round of war games involving Kyiv and foreign partners in a month.

The drill, Three Swords-2021, will involve more 1,200 servicemen and more than 200 combat vehicles and will last from 17 to 30 July at Yavoriv training ground in Lviv region.

"Three Swords-2021 create favourable conditions for the development and effective coordination of units of partner states, in order to improve the quality and increase the level of combat capabilities," the military said in a statement.

Last week, Ukraine and the United States started a military exercise, Sea Breeze, involving more than 30 countries in the Black Sea and southern Ukraine, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills. read more

Sea Breeze 2021 follows a rise in tensions between NATO and Moscow, which said last month it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Black Sea waters off the coast of Crimea.

Relations between Kyiv and Moscow plummeted after Russia seized Crimea and over Russia's support for a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has said it had urged NATO to speed up Ukraine's entry through a Membership Action Plan and welcomed the Alliance statement confirming Ukraine's eventual entry into the military alliance. read more

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:20 PM UTCPope in good condition, alert after surgery to remove part of colon

Pope Francis is alert, breathing without assistance, and in a good overall condition following surgery to remove part of his colon, the Vatican said on Monday.

EuropeChina's Xi tells Macron, Merkel he hopes to expand cooperation with Europe
EuropePublic, not polluters, too often pay to clean up environment, EU auditors say
EuropeGermany worried about COVID-19 vaccination 'no shows'
EuropeEU plastic rules worry manufacturers, environmentalists demand more