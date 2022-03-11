Ukraine hopes 'humanitarian corridor' from Mariupol will open on Friday - deputy PM

The aftermath of Russian artillery shelling on a residential area in Mariupol where a rocket hit a house, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, is seen in this screengrab from a video uploaded on social media on March 10, 2022. Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes a "humanitarian corridor" will be opened successfully for civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Efforts to provide safe passage for trapped Mariupol residents to leave have failed repeatedly this week.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

