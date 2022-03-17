Skip to main content
Ukraine hopes nine humanitarian corridors will operate on Thursday

Firefighters work at residential buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on March 16, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians through nine "humanitarian corridors" on Thursday from cities including the encircled port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

