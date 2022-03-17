1 minute read
Ukraine hopes nine humanitarian corridors will operate on Thursday
LVIV, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians through nine "humanitarian corridors" on Thursday from cities including the encircled port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
