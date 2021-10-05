Skip to main content

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 95 people after Russian vote in annexed Crimea, report says

KYIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has imposed sanctions on 95 Ukrainian and Russia citizens in connection with the holding of Russian parliamentary elections in annexed Crimea, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Tuesday.

The United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, swept to victory in the September vote amid allegations of mass rigging by the opposition.

Ukraine said it would retaliate with sanctions against dozens of organisers and participants involved in the elections that took place including in Crimea and territories occupied by Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Edmund Blair

