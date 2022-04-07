Ukraine is effectively using landmines in war with Russia - U.S. general

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing on "Department of Defense's Budget Requests for FY2023", on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine is effectively using landmines in the conflict with Russia, forcing Russian armored vehicles into engagement areas where they are vulnerable to U.S.-supplied anti-tank weaponry, the top U.S. general told a Senate hearing on Thursday.

"That's one of the reasons why you see column after column of Russian vehicles that are destroyed. So anti-tank or anti-personnel mines are very effective," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.