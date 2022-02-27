Ukraine is fully controlling Kharkiv - region governor

A satellite image shows the effects of shelling in open fields along Soborna Street in the northeast suburbs of Kharkiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. BlackSky/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine has full control over Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said on his social media on Sunday.

"Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The armed forces, the police, and the defense forces are working, and the city is being completely cleansed of the enemy," Oleh Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

