Ukraine is not taking responsibility for Crimea explosions - Zelenskiy aide
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine is not taking responsibility for explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, suggesting partisans might have been involved.
Mykhailo Podolyak, asked by the Dozhd online television channel whether Kyiv was taking responsibility, replied: "Of course not. What do we have to do with this?"
Reporting by David Ljunggren and Elaine Monaghan; editing by Jonathan Oatis
