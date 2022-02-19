Ukraine is preparing for all scenarios, foreign minister says

A drone carrying a Ukrainian national flag flies past Independence Monument to mark the Unity Day, the day Western intelligence agencies allegedly said they'd be invaded by Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine is prepared for all scenarios, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday when asked if he agreed with U.S. President Biden's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade.

"We are preparing for every possible scenario," Kuleba said at the Munich Security Conference, according to a press pool report.

Writing by Thomas Escritt

