1 minute read
Ukraine is preparing for all scenarios, foreign minister says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine is prepared for all scenarios, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday when asked if he agreed with U.S. President Biden's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade.
"We are preparing for every possible scenario," Kuleba said at the Munich Security Conference, according to a press pool report.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Thomas Escritt
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.