Ukraine is staging counter-attacks against Russian troops, Ukrainian official says

LVIV, March 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine is able to launch counter-attacks against invading Russian forces even as it defends itself, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

"Help to us is increasing every minute and the strength of the enemy is decreasing every minute. We're not only defending but also counter-attacking," he said in a televised briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.