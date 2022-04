Ukraine is in talks about a further 4 bln euros in foreign financing, says finance minister

A woman carries a bottle of water on an empty street during a thirty-five hour curfew, as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

April 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine is negotiating for around 4 billion euros ($4.37 billion) in foreign financing in addition to the about 3 billion euros it has already received, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Thursday.

Speaking at a televised briefing, Marchenko said Ukraine's financial system was stable, but warned that it faced a budget shortfall that it was working to resolve with international support.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

