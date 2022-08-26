Ukraine is working to restart two Zaporizhzhia reactors -governor

FILE PHOTO - A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has begun trying to resume operations at two reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Friday.

The plant's sixth reactor is working at 10% capacity, while the fifth reactor is in the process of resuming operations, he said in televised comments.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

